IPOH: Ungku Omar Polytechnic (PUO) director Dr Shamsuri Abdullah said the initial report on the Ex-Kurung terror crisis management and handling exercise will be submitted by his party to the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) tomorrow, as an explanation of the situation that occurred.

Shamsuri said the full report may take time but he has contacted the political secretary to the Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir to provide initial information.

“We have received various responses, both positive and some that are not happy because it is said to disrupt learning, injuries and so on. However, I think this matter can be alleviated when the community knows that this is a simulation or training,“ he said.

He said this at the closing of the Ex Kurung exercise which was carried out at PUO for two days since yesterday.

Yesterday, Zambry said the Ex Kurung was carried out with thorough preparations despite a student reportedly sustaining minor injuries and his ministry is awaiting a full report from PUO.

Meanwhile, Shamsuri said his party would focus on the students who were ‘hostages’ because they were considered the most affected by the exercise.

“Academic advisors will meet them and we will ensure that their health is not affected and guaranteed,“ he said.

Yesterday, the police in a statement confirmed that the terrorist incident, shooting and student hostage taking at PUO which caused panic and went viral on social media was a crisis management and handling exercise known as Ex Kurung.

Ex-Kurung, which involved more than 200 individuals consisting of 69 Special Operations Forces (PGK) commandos, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel, media and PUO management, was held since yesterday morning involving an attack by a group of terrorists, the detention of ‘hostages’ among students and lecturers, ending with an ‘attack’ on the terrorists and a hostage rescue operation at about 5.30 this morning.