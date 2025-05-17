Unity the key to country’s progress - DPM Fadillah

SIBU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has emphasised that national unity is the key to achieving success in the country’s development agenda, particularly in facing global challenges and political instability.

Speaking at the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme Golden Jubilee celebration in Selangau today, he said efforts to plan and implement national development will not succeed if the people are divided.

“In the country’s development, which is currently increasingly challenging, we cannot plan if we are not united,“ said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

However, Fadillah said the establishment of the Unity Government at the Federal level has brought the stability that is required to drive the country’s economic growth.

“Alhamdulillah, we can see strong economic growth despite global challenges, such as the new tariffs imposed by the United States, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and tensions in South Asia. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains at an encouraging rate - indicating a healthy economic growth,“ he said.

According to Fadilah, stable economic growth enables the government to provide more allocations for physical development and assistance for the people.

He also hailed Sarawak as the best example of unity in the country and urged for the spirit to continue to be preserved.

“Look at how the Sarawak people live in harmony regardless of religious or cultural background. This is what makes Sarawak strong and respected,” he said.

Fadillah also reminded those present of the message by former Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Tok Nan (Tan Sri Adenan Satem) on the importance of unity among the people under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, he called on the Education Department to hold discussions with local elected representatives to identify a suitable place for the relocation of Sekolah Kebangsaan St Mark, Selangau, which is frequently hit by floods.

Fadillah also pledged to support and bring to the state government the community’s requests to build a memorial monument in Sekuau, improve the health clinic and schools and build a new police station.

He added that RM560,000 has been allocated from the Sarawak State Development Office for repairs to longhouses in the Sekuau area.

“I will leave it to the Member of Parliament (MP) and state assemblyman to decide which longhouse should be given priority. We will continue to repair other longhouses here if there is more funding in the future,” he said.

The Sekuau Resettlement Scheme was established on March 26, 1972 under the Rajang Security Command Area (Rascom) initiative as part of the government’s efforts to relocate residents affected by the communist insurgency at the time.

Also present at the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme Golden Jubilee celebration were Fadillah’s wife, Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir; Selangau MP Edwin Banta; and Tamin state assemblyman Ir Christopher Gira Sambang.