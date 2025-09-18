Universities must bridge international relations, says Perlis Raja Muda

JAKARTA: Universities must serve as bridges to strengthen international relations according to the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

His Royal Highness stated that education can strengthen regional ties while propelling knowledge-based progress and contributing to global well-being.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin added that Malaysia welcomes continuous collaborations with overseas education institutions to produce highly-skilled graduates.

“Knowledge gained in lecture halls must be enriched with cross-cultural experiences and international networks,“ said His Royal Highness at Universitas Mercu Buana.

The Raja Muda who serves as Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis emphasized the importance of open attitudes toward diversity.

The official visit included the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil who serves as UniMAP’s Pro-Chancellor.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by UMB Rector Prof Dr Ir Andi Adriansyah along with lecturers and students.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin stated the visit opens new collaboration opportunities between UniMAP and UMB in various academic fields.

“Joint research in engineering and information technology can provide direct benefits to both universities,“ His Royal Highness added.

The collaboration will include academic exchanges involving both students and lecturers from both institutions.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin praised UMB’s reputation as a competitive and industry-oriented private university.

“Hopefully this relationship will be implemented through programmes providing added value to both countries,“ His Royal Highness said.

The Raja Muda advised students to fully leverage these collaboration opportunities for their professional development.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin encouraged students to become generations possessing both wisdom and strong leadership qualities.

The visit forms part of the UniMAP International Leadership Mobility 2025 programme strengthening international educational ties. – Bernama