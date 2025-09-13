University Malaya clarifies UMANY matriculation stance not official

KUALA LUMPUR: University Malaya has officially distanced itself from the University of Malaya Association of New Youth’s call to abolish the national matriculation programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman clarified that UMANY’s statement does not represent the university’s official position.

He described the matriculation programme as a comprehensive education system crucial for providing higher education access to students from diverse backgrounds.

“The matriculation system is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure more inclusive and equitable educational opportunities for all,“ he stated.

Noor Azuan emphasised UM’s commitment to supporting national education policy based on justice, accessibility and human capital development principles.

He acknowledged UM’s support for freedom of expression among campus residents in line with institutional openness and intellectualism.

“This freedom, however, must come with responsibility and due consideration of the sensitivity and implications of statements made, especially those involving public policy,“ he added.

UMANY president Tang Yi Ze had previously called for matriculation’s abolition, proposing STPM as the sole standard for public university admissions.

The National Student Consultative Council separately defended matriculation as a vital higher education pathway.

MPPK expressed concern that abolition would limit student access and undermine the country’s educational development interests.

The council stated that matriculation has proven effective in producing excellent students and meeting national skilled worker needs.

“MPPK condemns any action, call or approach that may affect the student well-being and cause public unrest,“ it declared.

It emphasised that education issues must be discussed rationally and professionally rather than emotionally or based on specific interests.

Education policy planning must prioritise long-term national interests and human development agenda, according to MPPK.

The council called for inclusive, just and equal discussions on Malaysia’s educational future. – Bernama