Police investigate suspected human remains found near river in Perak

IPOH: Police are investigating a package believed to contain human remains discovered near a river close to an Orang Asli cemetery in Kampung Kerawat along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

A 28-year-old man lodged a police report after villagers alerted him to the discovery this evening.

Perak district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad stated that initial investigations by the state police forensic unit confirmed a package was found lodged against a tree trunk by the riverbank.

“Further probe found a package containing a body, and the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Abang Zainal Abidin confirmed the case has been classified as a sudden death report pending post-mortem results to determine if criminal elements were involved.

He urged individuals with information to contact Simpang Pulai police station chief Insp Tai Zhe Jin at 019-5448601. – Bernama