University student pleads guilty to physical sexual assault against cousin

KLANG: A local university student pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of physical sexual assault against a girl who is his cousin in 2023 and 2025.

Based on two charges, the 19-year-old man committed physical sexual assault against an eight-year-old girl on March 2 and 3 this year at a house in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

For the third charge, he was also accused of committing the offence of physical sexual assault against the victim at the same house on Sept 10, 2023.

All the offences were charged under Section 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and if convicted, the accused can be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 20 years and can be whipped.

Previously, deputy public prosecutor Nur ‘Ayuni Jamri requested a new date for the preparation of a social report from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) considering that the accused is a young offender, in addition to being used as case facts and for sentencing.

Nur ‘Ayuni did not propose any bail due to the accused having a familial relationship with the victim, but suggested RM15,000 if the court allows it, with the additional condition of not disturbing any witnesses.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, in his mitigation, requested that the bail amount be reduced because he regretted his actions, was unemployed, and was still being supported by his father.

“This is my first mistake. I realise that I made a mistake. Previously, when I was detained for less than a month, I took that time to reflect on what I had done and repented.

“I am the eldest child and have the responsibility as an older brother to set a good example for my younger siblings. I request a reduction in the bail,“ he said.

However, Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali set the bail amount at RM8,000 and Aug 20 as the sentencing date.

In a separate case in the same court, a 37-year-old lorry driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 20 strokes of the rotan after pleading guilty to raping his daughter last year and on May 17.

The court also ordered the defendant to undergo counselling and police supervision for two years after completing the sentence.

According to two charges, the lorry driver was accused of raping his biological child on Nov 10, 2024, and May 17, 2025, when the victim was 10 and 11 years old respectively, in a house in Meru, Klang.

The man was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 30 years and not less than 10 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Jannah Aimi while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.