UPNM and NSC partner to boost sports and academic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and the National Sports Council (NSC) have formalised a strategic partnership to strengthen sports and academic development, particularly for national athletes and coaches.

The collaboration was marked by the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI), witnessed by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh during the ‘Rakan Muda Turun Kampus’ 2025 programme at UPNM, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi.

The partnership aims to develop work-based learning (WBL) academic programmes, improving competitiveness and employability for athletes and coaches by recognising their skills and experience.

Additionally, the initiative will map career pathways aligned with existing academic curricula.

The LoI also provides opportunities for NSC staff, athletes, and experienced coaches without formal qualifications to pursue higher education through the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning for Access (APEL.A) pathway.

Special admission into UPNM programmes will also be offered to athletes and coaches, with further fields of collaboration to be mutually agreed upon.

Hannah Yeoh highlighted that the partnership aligns with the Youth and Sports Ministry’s (KBS) efforts to holistically empower the national sports ecosystem, including education.

“We want to empower students pursuing sports while helping athletes continue their studies and build careers post-retirement,“ she said.

The event was attended by UPNM vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad and NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin.

The ‘Rakan Muda Turun Kampus’ programme serves as a platform for students to share their aspirations and ideas on youth and sports development directly with KBS.

This year, 10 editions of the programme will engage around 5,000 students, featuring interactive activities supported by Rakita radio station.

This initiative reflects the Malaysia MADANI concept, emphasising trust, compassion, and youth involvement in nation-building. - Bernama