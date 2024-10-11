UPNM student injured in alleged stomping incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating an incident involving a third-year Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) student suspected of being stomped upon.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 19-year-old victim suffered fractures to his ribs and spine in the incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

He said the investigation revealed that the incident was reported to have occurred at 10:45 pm on Oct 21 after roll call near the university campus’s marching ground but the police only received a report on the incident at 8.40 pm last Friday.

“The case is still at the investigation stage and police advise the public not to make any speculations until the probe is completed,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the case was investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The incident had gone viral on the social platform X when a women questioned the appropriateness of a UPNM student’s alleged bullying act as well as claimed her brother was stomped upon until his ribs were fractured.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry (MINDEF) has handed over to police to investigate the case, with its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stating in a post on X that they viewed the incident as inappropriate and damaging to the UPNM’s and other universities’ image.

“Following the police report made, the Defence Ministry leaves this matter to the Royal Malaysian Police to complete their investigation.

“We will give full cooperation and attention in this matter,“ he assured.