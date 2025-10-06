KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the tragic bus crash that claimed 15 lives at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early yesterday morning is still in its early stages, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said it was premature to draw any conclusions as the investigation is still ongoing.

“It’s still too early to disclose any findings. The investigation is progressing and updates will be provided in due time. Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husein, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, and Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri issued statements regarding the case,” he told reporters.

Ayob Khan said this after officiating the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia (Respa), which was also attended by its chairman, Datuk Meor Chek Hussein Mahayuddin.

In the early morning crash, 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) were killed and 33 others injured when their bus overturned.

The chartered bus, carrying the students from Jertih, Terengganu, had departed at 9 pm on Sunday and was heading to the university’s campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when the accident occurred.