JERTIH: Three paintings by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Muhammad Mustaqim Rosde, 21, now seem to carry a heartbreaking sign of the tragic accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Gerik, Perak, last week, a tragedy that claimed his life along with 14 of his fellow students.

Muhammad Mustaqim’s mother, Juariah Abdul Rahman, 48, shared that among her late son’s collection of over 100 drawings kept neatly in a file in his bedroom, three pieces now stand out with painful poignancy - a bus, a winding road flanked by forest, and a haunting scene of trees accompanied by words about death.

“If you look closely at his paintings, the first shows a bus, the second captures a road with a forest in the background, and the third features trees along with writings that speak about death.

“It’s as if his drawings hinted at the accident,” she told reporters at their home in Kampung Telaga Nibung, Hulu Besut, after receiving a visit from Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

However, Juariah said she believed that what her son had drawn was merely coincidental and not a sign of what was to come. Despite the heartbreaking loss, she accepted it as fate.

Juariah also shared that she and her husband, Rosde Yaakub, 58, have decided not to sell any of Muhammad Mustaqim’s paintings, despite receiving offers from individuals interested in purchasing them.

“We will keep these paintings forever. They are a deeply meaningful legacy from our son,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion.

Through tears, Juariah recalled how Muhammad Mustaqim, the second of four siblings, had shown a gift for drawing since he was a child. He had long dreamed of becoming an art education teacher after completing his studies at UPSI.

Muhammad Mustaqim was one of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who tragically lost their lives when a chartered bus transporting them from Jertih back to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned at KM53 of the JRTB, near Tasik Banding, Gerik, in the early hours of June 9.

The devastating accident also left 33 others injured.

Earlier, Ahmad Samsuri, when speaking to reporters, said his visit to the families of the 15 victims in Besut and Setiu marked the completion of the state government’s financial aid distribution to all affected families.

“This is a critical time,” he said. “The first two weeks are especially important to help ease the psychological burden and to identify where the state government can provide further support, so the families can begin to move forward with their lives.

“The donation from the state government has been fully disbursed, and we welcome contributions from outside parties - including companies, organisations, and individuals. We hope these efforts will offer encouragement and emotional support to the affected families,” he said.

On June 11, Ahmad Samsuri reportedly announced that the Terengganu government would provide a one-off financial assistance of RM3,000 to each of the next of kin of the 15 deceased students, along with RM1,000 in aid for each of the 33 individuals injured in the tragic accident.