Formula One extends Canadian Grand Prix deal until 2035

THE Canadian Grand Prix will stay on the world championship schedule until 2035 following a new four-year agreement, Formula One announced on Tuesday.

George Russell won the 54th edition of the race in Montreal on Sunday from pole position, while Lando Norris crashed out after colliding with McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

“As Formula One celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport,“ said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the oldest F1 race outside Europe and has been held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal since 1978.

Record-breaking seven-time world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton share the record of seven wins each in the race.