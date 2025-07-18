UPSI student bus crash report now public on MOT website

PUTRAJAYA: The preliminary report by the special task force investigating the fatal road crash involving Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik on June 9 is now available on the Ministry of Transport (MOT) website.

MOT confirmed the report was presented during the Cabinet meeting earlier today, with approval granted for public release.

“In the interest of transparency in the investigation and for public interest, the Cabinet has agreed that this report be released to the public,“ the ministry stated.

The report was compiled independently by a task force led by the Chief Air Accident Inspector, supported by technical experts and representatives from relevant agencies.

MOT clarified that the findings focus solely on safety aspects and do not interfere with ongoing criminal investigations.

According to the ministry, the move reflects its commitment to accountability and continuous improvement of the road safety system.

“MOT hopes the report can serve as the basis for healthy public discussion and collective action towards a safer and more resilient transport system,“ it said.

In the early morning of June 9, 15 UPSI students were killed when the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih, Terengganu to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the MPV. - Bernama