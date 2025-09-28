UPSI welcomes 4,403 new undergraduates for September 2025 intake

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris has admitted 4,403 new students for its September 2025/2026 bachelor’s degree intake.

Registration took place over two days beginning yesterday at the nation’s premier education institution.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the enrolment reflects public confidence in the university.

He described UPSI as both an institution of learning and a place that shapes character and values.

“The arrival of students from across the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, created a lively atmosphere during registration.

“The registration process went smoothly with the assistance of 180 volunteers from the Intellectual Week and Suluh Budiman Student Interaction programme.

Md Amin stressed that the legacy of Suluh Budiman must be upheld by every generation of students.

He urged future educators to balance academic excellence with manners and integrity.

Senior university management including deputy vice-chancellor Prof Dr Norkhalid Salimin attended the registration session.

The new students will attend Orientation Week on September 29 and 30.

This orientation aims to introduce them to the university’s culture and academic ecosystem.

It will also help foster friendships among peers while familiarising them with campus life. – Bernama