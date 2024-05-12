IPOH: The tabling of the Urban Renewal Bill in Parliament in March 2025 aims to ensure that urban development is carried out systematically, adhering to the specifications set by the authorities, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He expressed concern that, without changes, more issues, particularly those related to infrastructure, could arise and disrupt people’s lives.

“We have many old buildings built before independence. We also face drainage issues in many areas due to outdated systems.

“If changes are not made through this act, I believe more serious problems will arise, affecting people’s lives,” he said after visiting flood victims at Arena Kepayang Putra here today.

On Aug 2, Nga said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) planned to table the Urban Renewal Bill, draft the Residential Tenancy Bill, and amend several existing legislation, such as the Housing Development (Control and Licencing) Act, the Fire Services Act, the Local Government Act, and the Town and Country Planning Act, before the 16th General Election.

Meanwhile, Nga said 174 of the 255 families affected by last Sunday’s flash flood at Arena Kepayang Putra would soon receive emergency aid totalling RM174,000.

He said each family would receive RM1,000, which would be credited directly to their accounts through the relevant agency.

“As of now, 174 families who have filled out the assistance form will receive this aid. I urge the remaining 81 families who have not filled out the form to do so so to facilitate the distribution of aid as soon as possible,” he said.

Nga also reminded the public, especially the flood victims at Arena Kepayang Putra, to remain vigilant as continuous rain was forecasted from Dec 8 to Dec 14 by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“As a second wave of floods is expected, I urge residents here to be cautious and make sure their valuables are kept safe,” he said.

Earlier, Nga, who is also the Kepayang assemblyman, was reported to have said that the KPKT has approved an allocation of RM108.5 million for flood mitigation projects in Sungai Kinta and Kampar, aimed at preventing flooding from recurring at Arena Kepayang Putra near Fair Park.