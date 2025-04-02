KUALA LUMPUR: Today’s Dewan Rakyat session focuses on key issues such as the economic threat from the United States (US), a proposal to reassess rice production policies, and Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN.

According to the Order of Business on the Parliament’s website, Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Bagan) will query the Prime Minister during the Minister’s question time on Malaysia’s position in the global trade war following the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He will also inquire whether Malaysia would collaborate with China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as the financial and fiscal measures that would be taken to protect the economy and Malaysian citizens from the impact of these tariffs.

The Prime Minister is then set to address a question from Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) on whether the government plans to review the current policy of 70 percent local rice production and 30 percent imports to ensure the sustainability of the padi industry, in line with the National Agri-Food Policy 2021-2030.

During the oral question and answer session, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will ask the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation to outline the measures taken to realign R&D policies to promote innovation in both government and private sector agencies, with university support.

He will also seek clarification on measures to strengthen the role of government research institutions in facilitating global technology transfer and assisting local companies in leveraging technology for innovation.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will ask the Minister of Foreign Affairs how Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, plans to balance the region’s ties with BRICS amid the economic threat from the US.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) will request the Prime Minister to provide an update on the amendment to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 and the timeline for presenting the Bill in Parliament.

The members of Parliament will then participate in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address.

Also on the agenda are the second readings of several Bills, including the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024, the BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024.

Yesterday, the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim officiated the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament for both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

This Dewan Rakyat session will span 18 days until March 6, while the Dewan Negara session will commence on March 3.