KUALA LUMPUR: In response to United States President Donald Trump’s statement that the “US will take over the Gaza Strip” and relocate the Palestinians elsewhere, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia’s stance on Palestine remains unchanged.

In fact, he said Malaysia’s stance remains the same as that of other Islamic countries.

“We are currently reviewing it (Trump’s statement). Our stance remains the same as that of other Islamic countries. We will provide further comments later,” he told reporters briefly.

Anwar was met after launching two volumes “A Malik Bennabi Reader” and the International Institute of Futures Studies at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (ISTAC), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), here.

Trump on Tuesday reportedly said that the “US will take over the Gaza Strip”, shortly after proposing the permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside the enclave, with the aim of creating economic development.

International media also reported that Trump’s controversial proposal has received widespread condemnation, with many calling it “ethnic cleansing” and a “war crime”. Jordan and Egypt, along with other regional and European countries like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as China, strongly rejected the proposal.