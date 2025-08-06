PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian students attending Harvard University can continue their studies without being interrupted by their visa status for now, the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) said.

This follows the latest development on the visa issue, with a United States (US) federal court judge ruling to grant a temporary restraining order (TRO) after an application was filed by Harvard, providing relief to over 6,800 international students there.

The ministry said in a statement today that it was monitoring the developments of this issue closely through Education Malaysia Washington D.C. (EMWDC).

“The decision enables international students, including Malaysian students, to continue studying without interruption for the time being.

“The ministry and EMWDC have also reached out to related sponsors and US education officials. The ministry welcomes their commitment to work together to ensure the wellbeing of our students,” the ministry said.

The MOHE also reminded students to update their optional practical training information and to be careful in all action involving immigration matters.

“For now, no Malaysian student has been reported to have encountered any problems or issues with their records with the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVIS) and any withdrawal of their visas,” the ministry said.

It also recommended new students for Harvard’s September 2025 intake to deal directly with the university and their sponsors to obtain the latest developments before making any further decisions.

The ministry reiterated Malaysia’s belief that cross-border higher education was an important platform to global talent development, knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships between countries.

The ministry urged all parties to remain calm, act based on verified information, and to prioritse students’ welfare when dealing with the issue and would continue to support Malaysian students abroad regardless of the situation in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept.