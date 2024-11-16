Use AI technology to improve quality of life, not just for economic benefit - Queen

JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia said artificial intelligence (AI) technology should be used to improve the quality of life of the community and not just from an economic point of view.

Her Majesty who is also the Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) said that as a university entrusted to be a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology research, UTM needs to ensure that the technology is used responsibly and ethically.

“In today’s technology-driven world, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) offers great opportunities and challenges.

“AI technology should be used to improve the quality of life of the community and not for economic gain alone,“ Her Majesty said during UTM’s Pro-Chancellor Proclamation and 68th Convocation Ceremony here today.

Also attending the ceremony were UTM Pro-Chancellors, Che Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor and Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty expressed concern over human activities that are damaging the world’s nature systems.

“In addition to AI technology that is developing so rapidly, it cannot be denied that we are living and witnessing human activities that have now significantly and alarmingly damaged nature’s systems of our world.

Therefore, Raja Zarith Sofiah called on the community to play a role in dealing with the damage to nature.

“It starts with a change in attitude and a sense of responsibility to preserve our world for future generations.

“Alhamdulillah, I understand that UTM is one of the institutions that has been the first to work on this element of our world’s health through the UTM 2030 Sustainability Plan to meet the challenge. Congratulations,“ said Her Majesty.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also expressed the hope that all parties can together make the UTM Vision 2030 which is currently in the development phase as a successful programme and put the name of this university among the leading universities in the world.

A total of 7,499 graduates including Academic Prize recipients received awards in conjunction with the Pro-Chancellor’s Proclamation ceremony and the 68th UTM Convocation Ceremony.

The ceremony will be conducted over six days starting today until Nov 21 involving 11 convocation sessions.