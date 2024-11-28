Use charging ports mindfully, public urged

KUALA LUMPUR: An incident on Nov 2 at the Penang Sentral bus terminal in Butterworth sent “shock waves” among the public after Mohamad Nur Asymawi Jasmadi, 18, was electrocuted while charging his phone on a bus.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke immediately ordered all bus operators to stop using three-pin electrical sockets and USB ports.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Electrical, Electronics and Systems Engineering Department professor Dr Sawal Hamid Md Ali said the incident was most likely caused by improper installation of charging points using 240V sockets that do not comply with Sirim standards.

“Faulty chargers which failed to isolate the high-voltage 240V input from the low-voltage 5V output may have allowed dangerous voltage levels to electrocute the user.”

Meanwhile, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said the issue goes beyond USB sockets or three-pin plugs and also involves the improper use of charging cables.

“Relying on low-quality or uncertified cables can lead to overheating, short circuits or fires. While fast-charging cables are increasingly popular, they must meet safety standards to prevent battery damage or safety hazards.

“At home, safety measures like fuses and surge protectors are built into electrical systems to prevent mishaps. However, in public transport, safety depends on specialised electrical systems designed by professionals.”

Wong added that using

low-quality parts or regular extension cords instead of proper high-capacity wiring could pose danger to users.

He said high-quality cable systems usually have smart chips to regulate power flow and protect devices from overcharging or overheating. While such cables are readily available online on platforms like Shopee and Lazada, buyers often prioritise affordability over safety, which increases risks.

“In buses, charging sockets and other electrical systems are usually added locally during assembly, rather than being part of the original vehicle design. This means it is up to the bus companies to ensure these installations are done safely.

“They need to use the right materials, ensure the wiring can handle the load and follow safety standards. Issues could arise if the installation uses generic solutions such as household extension cords instead of high-capacity wiring systems.”

Wong stressed that proper installation on public transport vehicles is critical to prevent overheating, short circuits or even electrical shocks to ensure passengers can use the features worry-free.

He said as the demand for electrical systems like fast charging grows, it is essential to regularly update safety standards and practices, especially since safety is not just about proper design but also responsible use.

“Safety starts with proper engineering, adhering to standards and mindful usage of ports, while users must ensure they use only high-quality charging cables and inspect the condition of ports and chargers before plugging in.”

Wong said compared with charging systems on buses, USB ports on aeroplanes and in cars are generally safer as they operate on low-voltage output and are equipped with modern safety features to protect against electric shocks.

He said with proper design and built-in safeguards, users can confidently charge their devices without worrying about potential hazards.

Wong added that while fast charging is convenient, it is important to avoid using low-quality or incompatible accessories that could compromise safety.

“Manufacturers and users need to work together to ensure a safe charging experience, especially as the need for advanced electrical systems increases.”