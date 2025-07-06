‘Use of EPF Account 2 for health insurance voluntary’

PUTRAJAYA: Using the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account 2 for the government Medical and Health Insurance Takaful scheme is entirely voluntary, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Even the basic medical health insurance takaful itself is not compulsory,” he said at a media conference at the national-level World Food Safety Day 2025 celebration yesterday.

Dzulkefly said Malaysians who choose to purchase the coverage could do so either through out-of-pocket payments or using funds from Account 2.

“It is a voluntary product. This is not like the National Health Insurance scheme proposed in the past. There is no compulsion.”

The scheme, developed jointly by the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry and insurers, aims to offer affordable basic protection options to the public.

Contributors had raised concern that the use of EPF savings for insurance might deplete their retirement funds.

On a separate matter, Dzulkefly revealed that Malaysia recorded 204 food poisoning cases between January and May, compared with 707 cases in 2024, a 23% decline.

He emphasised the need for continued vigilance.

“I want to do better. I am never complacent.”

Themed “Food Safety: Science in Action”, the event held at the Alamanda Shopping Centre in Putrajaya saw simultaneous programmes carried out in five states, namely Johor, Selangor, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak.

Dzulkefly said food safety must become an everyday priority and not just a seasonal campaign.

He urged the public to take responsibility through simple practices such as inspecting food labels, ensuring proper storage and applying the “look, smell and taste” approach before eating anything.

“Food safety begins with us. We are the first checkpoint.”

He also highlighted the economic burden of non-communicable diseases, citing an estimated RM64.3 billion in annual direct and indirect costs to manage illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.

“We will never be able to build enough hospitals to manage the sick if we fail to prioritise prevention.”

On the enforcement of the smoking ban at eateries, Health Deputy Director-General (Public Health) Dr Ismuni Bohari said smoking remains prohibited within three metres of any area at which food is served, even if tables and chairs are

placed outside the formal premises.

He said local authorities are responsible for licensing the physical layout of food outlets, but the smoking restriction is enforced under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations.

“We want to protect the public from exposure to second-hand smoke, especially in dining areas.”