ARAU: The use of types of road barriers in this country is based on suitability according to technical justification in a specific area to determine the materials that can be used to ensure the safety of road users.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that his ministry is always attentive to the latest materials and technological developments from time to time, with a unit that tests the material samples to determine whether they are suitable for use on the country’s roads or not.

“When a new material is introduced in our market, we take a sample to see if it is suitable for our country, because our country has different elements (for example) excessive rain. So what is good in other countries may not necessarily be also good in ours,“ he said.

He made these remarks to reporters after inspecting the major project currently being developed at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) here today. Also present was UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli.

Nanta said this when asked to comment on whether the Works Ministry (KKR) has plans to replace concrete or metal road barriers with shock-absorbing materials to prevent fatal accidents.

Nanta said, for example, on the Karak Highway in hilly areas, a ‘roller barrier’ type road barrier is used, which is a composite component that is not rigid, but it cannot be used in all areas as some areas have to use concrete barriers.

Nanta said, for example, on the Karak highway in hilly areas, a ‘roller barrier’ type of road barrier is used, which is a composite component that is not hard, but it cannot be used in all areas as some areas need concrete barriers.

Meanwhile, he said his ministry, as the implementing agency, has taken note of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive regarding the reconstruction of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chuping and Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Perlis, which have been stalled for the past 12 years.

“These projects are still at the Ministry of Education level (since they involve schools), and when the time comes, (if) they are sent to us, we will follow up with the appropriate actions as the implementer,“ he said.

On April 27, Anwar ordered the reconstruction of SK Chuping to begin this year, while the school project must be immediately handed over to a capable government company during the chairing of the Special State Development Meeting with the Chief Minister and the line-up of state and federal government leadership at the Perlis State Development Office.

Meanwhile, in a KKR media statement, Nanta mentioned that there are three main projects at UniMAP, namely the construction of the UniMAP Mosque and Islamic Centre Project; UniMAP Grand Hall Project; and UniMAP Engineering Study Centre Project.

Nanta said the construction project of the mosque and Islamic centre is scheduled to be completed in August, while the UniMAP Grand Hall is expected to be completed in July, while the UniMAP Engineering Study Centre is slated for completion in October next year.