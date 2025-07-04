KUALA LUMPUR: The value of drug seizures in Kuala Lumpur has surged sixfold in the first quarter of 2025, with police confiscating RM118 million worth of drugs between January and March, compared to just RM19.3 million in the same period last year.

City police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the increase came from 5,783 arrests, slightly fewer than the 5,977 arrests made during the same period in 2024.

Despite the drop in arrests, the value of seized drugs has far surpassed last year’s haul, with this year’s seizures already exceeding the total value of drugs confiscated in 2024, which amounted to RM112.8 million from 21,544 arrests.

“We cannot be satisfied with these results. Our goal remains to eliminate drug-related activities as much as possible,” Rusdi told reporters at a handover ceremony for the new chief of Kuala Lumpur’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

The ceremony marked the appointment of ACP Zulkepli Hashim, who takes over from Supt Mohamad Alpiyang Ali, who had been acting as head since Jan 6.

Rusdi expressed confidence that Zulkepli’s experience in leading the NCID in Sabah would help strengthen the fight against drug crimes in the capital.

The event was held at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters.