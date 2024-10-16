Vanakam MADANI: 10,300 food baskets for B40 families nationwide ahead of Deepavali

SUNGAI BULOH: In conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration at the end of October, the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre, in collaboration with Yayasan Bank Rakyat, will be distributing 10,300 food baskets to B40 families across the country.

Sungai Buloh MP Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said as part of the Vanakam MADANI 2024 programme today, 500 food baskets were distributed to 500 Indian families in the area.

“This initiative begins here in Sungai Buloh, but a total of 10,300 food baskets will be distributed nationwide. We’ve received data on B40 families from Yayasan Bank Rakyat and have identified the 10,300 recipients. The list of beneficiaries will be published on the Yayasan Bank Rakyat website,” he said, adding that the process is already underway.

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives was speaking to reporters after officiating the Vanakam MADANI 2024 programme yesterday.

He also said that the Vanakam MADANI programme, now in its fourth year, brings a new approach by providing aid and inviting the local community to celebrate Deepavali together.

“Many politicians love holding the microphone, and it’s hard to give it to the people, but at Vanakam MADANI, we only respond after we receive the microphone back from the people. We want to hear their grievances, we want to know their problems.

“Since this is the Deepavali celebration, we want everyone to be happy,” he said.

Ramanan also said that the MADANI government is strongly committed to helping develop Indian entrepreneurs through various programmes, including the Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (TEKUN) Nasional, the Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i (BRIEF-i), and the Prosperity, Empowerment and a New Normal For Indian Women (PENN) initiative under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia.

““Previously, there was a TEKUN programme for the Indian community worth RM30 million, but now an additional RM30 million has been allocated for the new SPUMI Empowerment Financing Scheme (SPUMI Goes Big). Of that amount, RM10 million has already been distributed to almost 400 entrepreneurs who have received assistance.

“In addition, the BRIEF-i programme has allocated RM31 million for 377 entrepreneurs, while the PENN programme has allocated RM50 million. As of August, RM15.4 million has been distributed to 2,100 Indian women entrepreneurs nationwide,” he added.