KUALA LUMPUR: Two more staff members and a former employee of a ministry’s agency, believed to be involved in corrupt practices related to obtaining approval letters for the Commercial Vehicle Licenses (LKP), have been remanded for four days starting today.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the remand order for the two women and one man, in their 30s, was issued by the Registrar of the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, Syahrul Syazly Md Sain, following MACC’s application.

The source said the three suspects were arrested yesterday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The arrests of the three suspects are a follow-up to an operation carried out by the MACC’s Intelligence Division under Op Loader last Wednesday, where eight individuals were arrested, including four company directors and a director from a government agency.

“In issuing the approval letter for the LKP, it is believed that the agency officers conspired with a company that provided false information, such as bank statements, in addition to managing applications, including the approval offer letter and extended age approval letter, to allow unqualified commercial vehicles to undergo Puspakom’s Initial Inspection,“ said the source when contacted.

The source added, based on intelligence, the bribes ranged from RM3,000 to RM20,000, depending on the type and age of the vehicle.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests of the three suspects when contacted. He said the case was being investigated under Section 16 and Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.