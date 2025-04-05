Veteran journalist James Ritchie to be laid to rest Tuesday

KUCHING: Award-winning journalist James Alexander Ritchie, who died of a heart attack at Sarawak General Hospital on Saturday, will be laid to rest this Tuesday morning.

His wife, Tan Lee Fong said a funeral service will be held at St Thomas’ Church, here.

“Following the release of his body from the hospital, it will be taken to St Thomas’ multipurpose hall B. Wake services are scheduled for 7 pm today and tomorrow, with the funeral taking place on Tuesday morning,“ she told Bernama.

Tan mentioned that the doctor confirmed James died of a heart attack at 11.40 am yesterday.

James, 75, is survived by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.

Beginning his journalism career as a cadet reporter with The Straits Times in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 23, James rose through the ranks to become a leading journalist, particularly in Sarawak.

He covered major events and high-profile cases, including the Japanese Red Army’s 1975 raid on the American Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, the capture of notorious criminal Lai See Kiaw, known as the “Master of Disguise,” and the gangster Wong Swee Chin, better known as Botak Chin.

Throughout his career, James held several prominent roles in journalism and media, including serving as a journalist with the New Straits Times in Sarawak in 1981, public relations officer at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department in 1998, and media consultant for Sarawak Digest in 2022.

His outstanding contributions to journalism and writing earned him numerous accolades, including the Shell Kenyalang Gold Award, AZAM Press Award, and the Ang Lai Soon Gold Award.

In 2024, he was honoured with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) Award.