KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has completed the investigation paper regarding a video clip of the alleged corruption scandal involving a Sabah state assemblyman.

According to a source, the investigation paper was sent to the prosecution for review two weeks ago.

The source said there is a possibility that prosecutions will be carried out against several individuals soon.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter and said that there might be further prosecutions against several other individuals.

Recently, several video recordings have gone viral, allegedly showing conversations related to corruption between certain individuals and several Sabah lawmakers regarding the issue of mineral licensing in the state.

The MACC had previously announced that it had opened investigation papers regarding the matter and conducted a thorough investigation, including digital forensic analysis of the evidence.