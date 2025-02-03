Vietnam backs Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship priorities for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnam has strongly backed Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship priorities for 2025, expressing confidence in the country’s leadership to drive regional progress.

Vietnam’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department said it believes Malaysia will play a pivotal role in steering ASEAN towards significant achievements, particularly in strengthening intra-ASEAN economic collaboration.

“Contributing to the success of the 31st ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (AEMR31), Vietnam prepared input and actively participated in discussions on agenda topics, expressing support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship priorities in 2025.

“(Vietnam also) affirms its confidence that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair in 2025, will continue to lead the bloc towards significant achievements in line with the theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainable,’” it said in a statement to Bernama.

At the recent AEMR31 retreat in Desaru from February 22 to 27, Vietnam’s delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It added that on the sidelines, leaders from Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade held working sessions with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry.

They also held discussions with Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, who chairs ASEAN 2025, as well as the Philippines’ Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and other delegations.

“These discussions focused on bilateral cooperation programmes and resolving trade issues, particularly in agricultural products and other areas of mutual interest.

“The AEMR31 concluded successfully on the afternoon of February 28, laying the groundwork for specialised ASEAN Economic Pillar groups to carry out further work in building a stronger and more prosperous ASEAN Economic Community in the near future,” it stated.

The AEM Retreat is held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting the country’s aspirations to foster a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable ASEAN community.