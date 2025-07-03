Vietnamese nationals among four charged with drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Four individuals, including two Vietnamese nationals, were charged in court today over drug trafficking and possession involving more than 13 kg of narcotics. The case, linked to a major drug bust by Johor police, could result in severe penalties, including the death sentence.

The accused—Ching Hin Leong, 46, Tay Wei Bin, 36, Pham Thi Quy, 26, and Nong Thi Nhinh, 29—were jointly charged with trafficking MDMA powder (12,090 grams) and MDMA pills (375 grams). The offences allegedly took place at a condominium unit in R&F Tanjung Puteri on June 19.

Under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, they face either the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 15 cane strokes if convicted. No plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

In a separate proceeding, the same individuals were charged with possession of methamphetamine (7 grams), nimetazepam (520 grams), and ketamine (25 grams). These offences carry prison terms of up to five years and fines under Section 12(2) of the same act.

Ching faced additional charges for trafficking 4,645 grams of MDMA and possessing ketamine (79 grams) and nimetazepam (28 grams). If found guilty, he could receive life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The arrests followed a special operation by the Johor Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN), leading to the seizure of drugs worth nearly RM3 million. The court denied bail, with the next mention set for September 3 and 4. - Bernama