VM2026: States encouraged to offer specialised tourism experiences

GEORGE TOWN: Tourism Malaysia has encouraged all states to introduce new tourism packages, including niche interest-based options, in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

Its deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said this initiative is crucial to attract both domestic and international tourists, while positioning Malaysia as a preferred travel destination.

“To ensure VM2026 succeeds, I urge all parties to support this campaign as a national mission by introducing new tourism products in their respective states.

“Priority should be given to preparing for domestic and international visitors by improving infrastructure, cleanliness, and developing new tourism packages, including those based on special interests,” he told reporters after officiating the Tourism Malaysia Engagement Session with Penang’s tourism industry players today.

Yeoh added that such packages would not only diversify Malaysia’s tourism offerings but also attract travellers with specific interests such as ecotourism, health tourism, cultural heritage, and agro-tourism.

He also emphasised the need to improve connectivity from second- and third-tier cities through strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and airlines to increase routes and flight frequencies from key markets.

Today’s engagement session marked the 11th, following similar sessions held in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka, Pahang, Perak, and Kedah. These sessions aim to provide a platform for stakeholders to share ideas and strengthen preparations for VM2026.

Yeoh said the campaign aligns with Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair this year, presenting an opportunity not only to showcase the nation’s tourism appeal but also to demonstrate Malaysia’s leadership in regional tourism development.

He noted that the ASEAN Tourism Forum held in Johor last January marked the beginning of Malaysia’s international tourism promotion. The country will also host two major global events - the World Tourism Conference and World Tourism Day, in Melaka this September.

As of February, Malaysia recorded 6.7 million foreign arrivals, a 31.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The government has set a target of 45 million tourist arrivals and RM270 billion in tourism revenue for 2025.

“A total of RM400 million has been allocated for the VM2026 campaign, covering marketing, promotion, and the organisation of key events. In addition, RM130 million in grants will support tourism industry growth through initiatives such as the Travel Promotion Matching Grant (GAMELAN), Tourism Sector Support Grant (GSSP), and Charter Flight Matching Grant (GSPC),” he said.