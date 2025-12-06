SOUTH AFRICA were reeling on 43-4 at stumps on the first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Wednesday after earlier dismissing defending champions Australia for 212.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada took 5-51 as South Africa's bowling unit made a strong start to the contest but their inexperienced batting line-up came under fire immediately when they began their reply.

Australia's fast bowling attack proved as fearsome as anything South Africa had to offer and by the end of play they were firmly in command.

South Africa trail Australia by 169 runs after a day on which 14 wickets fell and captain Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) will resume on Thursday with a daunting task ahead.

A see-saw contest started with South Africa's decision to put Australia in to bat in a calculated gamble on a good pitch but with cloudy conditions that Bavuma sought to capitalise on.

It was vindicated as Rabada and Marco Jansen took two wickets each to leave the defending WTC champions struggling at 67-4 at lunch, with Marnus Labuschagne's first innings as an opener ending after 17 runs and the returning Cameron Green lasting only three balls.

But when the sun came out at the start of the second session, Steve Smith and Beau Webster put together 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram for 66.

It was the sole wicket to fall in the middle session as Australia advanced to 190-5 at tea, only for fortunes to swing back South Africa's way at the start of the evening session.

They took Australia's last five wickets for 22 runs in 6.4 overs.

Keshav Maharaj bowled Alex Carey (23) attempting an injudicious switch, followed by a pair of wickets for Rabada who removed Pat Cummins for a single run and induced Webster into a thick edge with some extra bounce. Webster top scored with a test best of 72 in only his fourth appearance for Australia.

Jansen bowled Nathan Lyon to end with figures of 3-49 and then Rabada completed his five-wicket haul by castling Mitchell Starc.

South Africa came in to bat with 90 minutes left in the day's play and lost Markram in their first over as he chopped the ball onto his boot and then onto the stumps to give Starc a first wicket.

He then snagged Ryan Rickelton (16), encouraged into a drive and well caught by Usman Khawaja at first slip, as South Africa fell to 19-2.

Wiaan Mulder, who was dropped on one, lasted 44 balls but made only six runs as he looked thoroughly uncomfortable after being promoted up to number three in the South African order and Tristan Stubbs was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood for two near the end of the day's play.