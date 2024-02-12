TAWAU: A student of the Lahad Datu Vocational College told the High Court here today that four of the accused in the murder of Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan had hit the victim more than once.

The 10th prosecution witness, who is a friend of the victim, said the act was committed by the first, third, fourth and fifth accused in Dormitory Room 7 Resak of the college.

He said he was able to witness the incident because his view was not obstructed by any object as he was at a high place.

“I was on the top bed of a bunk bed,“ he said during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Batrisyia Mohd Khusri at the trial of Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat’s murder before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol here today.

Thirteen students, aged between 16 and 19, are jointly charged with the murder of Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat, 17, at Dormitory Room 7 Resak and 5 Belian, Lahad Datu Vocational College, between 9.00 pm on March 21 this year and 7.38 am the following day (March 22).

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Also appearing for the prosecution, were deputy public prosecutors Nur Nisla Abd Latif and Ng Juhn Tao.

Eight of the 13 accused are represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamaruddin Mohmad Chinki and Chen Wen Jye, while the remaining five are represented by lawyers Mohamad Zairi, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhassany P Kang and Kusni Ambotuwo.

The hearing continues.



