$!Celebrate Togetherness and Discover the Perfect Gift of Appreciation at Ferrero Rocher’s Golden Christmas Garden

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - It’s time once again to embrace the winter holidays with open arms, as we gather ‘round to celebrate together in the resplendent glasshouse, bathed with the warmth and wonder of winter merry. Enveloped in the soft glow of festive warmth, gaze beyond the frosted panes and enjoy the mesmerizing shimmer of the ornamental tree, sparkling in its grand splendour. Let Ferrero Rocher carry you away to the golden wonderland of enchantment and festive joy at K11 Art Mall Atrium.

At the Ferrero Rocher Christmas Garden, every moment is an opportunity to create lasting and exclusive memories with your loved ones. Anchored in the center of it all stands the towering Christmas tree over7 meters tall, adorned with glittering gold and silver baubles. This radiant masterpiece shimmers softly, beckoning you to capture these unforgettable moments, as you revel in the beauty of this exquisite display.

As you embrace the festive spirit, unleash your creativity and craft personalized holiday masterpieces with your loved ones. From 30 November to 15 December 2024, stand a chance to participate in the exclusive Christmas gifting workshops held on weekends at The Piazza, K11 Art Mall，Ferrero Rocher glasshouse with every two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) purchased in a single receipt.

1. Christmas Tree Dome: Participants can adorn a miniature tree with festive ornaments, twinkling fairy lights, and a touch of ribbon for added sparkle. Top it off with a charming golden star.

2. Christmas Ornament Workshop: Participants will be able to craft an exquisite star ornament using decorative knot tying techniques. Decorate it with an array of shiny embellishments. Final creation is a delightful addition to your Christmas tree.

Unleash your creativity with personalised festive masterpieces at the exclusive Christmas gifting workshops: Christmas Tree Dome and Christmas Ornament Workshop

But the magic does not end here. This year, Ferrero is also thrilled to unveil a new product range for Christmas! With a delightful selection for every occasion, there’s something special for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment, featuring 2 new flavours : Manderly, Cappuccino

A classic choice for festive gifting, the Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment offers a refined selection of Ferrero’s finest creations, showcasing a delightful array of flavours and textures, including the most-loved Ferrero Rocher, the exotic Raffaello, and the dark chocolate Rondnoir, ensuring there’s something to please every palate. This year, the collection shines even brighter with the addition of two new flavours—Manderly, a crunchy specialty with a velvety almond milky filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond, and Cappuccino, containing a creamy, luscious filling that combines the intense flavour of coffee and the delicate taste of milk within a crunchy shell.