KAMPOT (Cambodia): Nervous and relieved were among the feelings of a Bank Rakyat volunteer when he performed the sacrificial ritual (korban) for the first time during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration through the Kembara Korban Cambodia 2025 programme in Kampung Keh here.

Muhammad Haziq Mohamad Fahmi, 21, however, said that the feeling of nervousness was overcome, thanks to the guidance of the Yayasan As-Shafiee staff who demonstrated the correct methods and techniques for slaughtering cows.

The Diploma in Computer Science graduate from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) performed the sacrificial ritual on behalf of the depositors of the Bank Rakyat i-Qurban Savings Account and their families.

“I am happy to have had this experience...it is a special opportunity for me to practice this worship on my own, while also contributing to the Muslim community in Cambodia,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, another volunteer, Aswadi Kamardin, 49, appeared nimble in handling the slaughtering duties due to his frequent involvement in that activity in his residential area during Aidiladha.

Aswadi said the atmosphere during the sacrificial worship in Cambodia was very lively, with the involvement of the community.

“If in Malaysia most of the slaughtering programmes during Aidiladha are attended by mosque-goers, then here many residents come and compete to contribute their efforts from the slaughtering to the butchering process,“ he said.

They are among the 21 individuals involved in the programme aimed at serving the rural communities in Cambodia to fulfil the sacrificial rites and distribute aid to the Muslim community in the country.

Previously, a delegation of Bank Rakyat volunteers, along with the residents, sacrificed 10 cows in Kampung Trapenh Pinh and 36 cows in Kampung Keh.

After the sacrificial activities in both villages, volunteers with the help of the local residents distributed more than 3,500 kilogrammes of meat to the Muslim community in several villages in Kampot, including Kampung Samraong, Kampung Triek, Kampung Kandal and Kampung Prey Thnong.