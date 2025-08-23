Wan Azizah calls for holistic efforts to curb teen bullying in Malaysia

CHERAS: Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called for urgent holistic efforts to address the growing concern over bullying among teenagers.

She emphasised that mental health problems can stem from various factors, but bullying has emerged as the most pressing issue in recent times.

“Right now, the most glaring problem is bullying,” she told reporters after officiating the Bandar Tun Razak 2025 Mental Health Awareness Programme ‘Suka dalam Duka’ (Joy in Sorrow).

“What has gone wrong with our values? Why are our children so quick to bully others? Has this become a trend now?”

“We want to nurture noble character, kind speech, empathy and compassion between people,” she added.

The event brought together over 150 participants from the B40 group, including students, single mothers and new converts.

It featured activities such as mental health talks, screening sessions and counselling interventions that will run until November.

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded those facing mental health challenges to seek treatment and assistance through the proper channels such as ‘Talian Kasih’ and ‘Talian Heal’.

“If you are struggling with mental health, please come forward, get help and don’t be ashamed,” the former deputy prime minister said.

“We also want Bandar Tun Razak residents to support, help, understand and show empathy towards those experiencing such problems.”

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the value of ‘ihsan’ (compassion) that underpins Malaysian MADANI society is emphasised through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) KSK Care Centre initiative at selected mosques and suraus.

He said the centres were set up to strengthen the role of mosques not only as places of worship but also as centres for psycho-spiritual support.

“The combination of both is important,” he added.

“We hope imams and mosques will play their role in encouraging local residents to make use of existing programmes to overcome mental health challenges.” – Bernama