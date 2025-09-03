Wan Rosdy leads Malaysian delegation at IMT-GT forum in Thailand

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is leading Malaysia’s delegation to the Chief Ministers and Governors’ Forum of the Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle in Trang, Thailand.

Wan Rosdy stated that his appointment as delegation head reflects significant recognition of Pahang at both ASEAN and international levels.

He emphasised that the forum offers participating countries valuable opportunities to share perspectives, tackle common challenges, and establish future directions.

The IMT-GT platform has strengthened regional cooperation across economic development, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability since its establishment in 1993.

The Malaysian delegation highlighted crucial focus areas including infrastructure strengthening, digital transformation, sustainable development, and people-to-people connectivity.

Wan Rosdy presented five key Pahang development projects including transit-oriented development and economic accelerator projects along the East Coast Rail Link.

He also promoted Gebeng as a regional Halal Industrial Park alongside developing Wagyu beef and dairy industries in the state.

The Menteri Besar focused on promoting ‘Visit Pahang’ for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and developing Lipis Geopark toward UNESCO Global Geopark recognition.

He expressed confidence that wisdom and cooperation can unlock the region’s full potential for current and future generations’ well-being. – Bernama