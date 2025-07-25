Wan Suraya’s appointment as Auditor General is constitutional - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The appointment of Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi as Auditor General is constitutionally valid and does not breach any legal provisions, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who also serves as the MADANI Government spokesperson, stated that Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar clarified the matter during today’s Cabinet meeting. “From a constitutional perspective, there is no issue. The appointment aligns with what is clearly stated in the Federal Constitution,“ he told reporters.

He further explained that Wan Suraya had formally exited the civil service before accepting the role, dispelling concerns over potential conflicts. “This means there is no issue of her being an active civil servant at the time of her appointment,“ Fahmi added. The Public Service Department is expected to release an official statement soon for further clarity.

The announcement follows recent criticism alleging that Wan Suraya’s appointment violated constitutional requirements, with detractors arguing that the position should be held by a retired or resigned civil servant to ensure independence from the executive branch.

Wan Suraya, formerly the CEO of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity, assumed the role of Auditor General on June 13, 2023. Her extensive career includes leadership roles in multiple ministries, including National Unity, Entrepreneur Development, and International Trade and Industry. - Bernama