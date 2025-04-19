Warning issued over fake STR aid link circulating on Whatsapp

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is reminded not to easily fall for fake messages regarding the ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR)’ cash assistance that are spreading via the WhatsApp application.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the messages containing suspicious links could potentially be used by people running fake online investment schemes or scammers to steal access to users’ WhatsApp applications.

“Be careful with messages like these spreading on WhatsApp. Do not click, these are scammer links.

“If you click, you will lose access to your WhatsApp application,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also advised the public to only refer to official ministry websites for verified information regarding any form of government assistance.

Since yesterday, a message containing a link for the public to check and claim STR assistance has gone viral via WhatsApp.