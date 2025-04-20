KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in three states until 12 noon today.

MetMalaysia in a statement announced that the warning involves Selangor, namely the districts of Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling and Kuala Langat.

The same warning was also issued for areas in Negeri Sembilan involving Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin.

Similar weather conditions are expected to hit Melaka involving Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah.