Wayang pacak brings youth closer to local films, says Fahmi Fadzil

KEPALA BATAS: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia organised a wayang pacak event to bring younger generations closer to local films while strengthening community bonds.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised the importance of such programmes, particularly in rural areas, for both entertainment and cultivating youth interest in local productions.

He observed that these activities generate joy and draw children closer to Malaysian cinema.

Fahmi noted that many young people today remain engrossed with electronic devices, but open-air cinema offers positive social benefits through community engagement.

He made these remarks after attending the screening in Permatang Bertam, which featured the film Don Dukun as part of the 34th Malaysian Film Tour.

The evening screening commenced at 9.15 pm and attracted approximately 250 local residents.

The event also celebrated Malaysia Day with various community activities alongside the film presentation.

Ministry of Communications Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin also attended the programme. – Bernama