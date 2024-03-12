Widespread abuse sparks outrage among pet lovers

PETALING JAYA: A total of 9,414 cases of animal abuse have been reported by the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) since 2021, sparking outrage among Malaysians, especially pet lovers.

DVS statistics also revealed that Selangor has the highest reported cases at 3,709, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,240, Johor 914, Penang 841, Terengganu 619, Perak 560, and Kedah 512.

Lower numbers were observed in Negeri Sembilan with 480 cases, Malacca 169, Pahang 178, Kelantan 63, Putrajaya 36, Labuan 75, and Perlis with 23 cases.

In July, four animal abuse cases were reported in just a week, with one resulting in the death of 27 dogs due to suspected poisoning.

An animal rights activist, who goes by Kyrilescobar on X, shared a video of an exposed mass grave of strays in Sitiawan, Perak on Nov 4, showing carcasses of dogs including that of a puppy.

The post claimed they were killed by the local council in an effort to cull strays.

Meanwhile, animal rights groups continue to demand legal action against the Besut district council after it shot a beloved stray on Oct 6 during a culling operation.

The dog, named Kopi, had captured hearts of many nationwide after a video of her playing with a kitten was widely viewed on social media.

A heart-wrenching video captured the final moments of the whimpering dog as she was consoled by a passerby.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia president Kalaivanan Ravichandran told theSun that the stray population in Malaysia is in the tens of thousands, and continues to grow due to abandonment and ineffective control policies.

“We receive about 150 reports of animal abuse each month, which we validate with evidence before forwarding to the DVS, which said all reported cases are thoroughly investigated, including those forwarded by the association.

“The most common forms of abuse we have encountered include beating, maiming, poisoning and neglect.

“Strays are also deprived of food, clean water, and medical care. Pets are also abandoned without shelter or resources for survival.”

Kalaivanan said many strays end up as roadkill, which further highlight the need for compassion and accountability in addressing issues involving them.

To address the widespread abuse by the public and local authorities, animal rights advocates have called on government agencies to work with NGOs to raise awareness, enforce stricter animal welfare laws, and implement spaying and neutering programmes to control stray populations.

“We are committed to advocating (the rights of) animals that suffer abuse and neglect, but we need public support to continue our work,” said Kalaivanan, adding that public education is key to preventing animal cruelty.

He stressed the importance of educating the public on the value of every life, and promoting the humane treatment of

all animals.

He said despite having laws to combat animal cruelty, enforcement is inconsistent and requires stricter implementation, in addition to increased awareness, to ensure offenders are held accountable.

To ensure that animals in need of help receive care and attention, Kalaivanan called on the public to direct reports of animal abuse or neglect to the DVS, local authorities or hotlines set up by various animal welfare NGOs.

Kalaivanan also said overcrowded shelters and financial constraints often prevent NGOs from addressing the issue effectively, but despite such obstacles, shelters and NGOs provide critical services, including care, rehabilitation, and adoption programmes for strays.

“The association also matches animals with suitable families and offers ongoing support to ensure successful rehoming.

“We urge all Malaysians to treat animals with kindness and responsibility.

“Report abuse, support adoption initiatives, and help raise awareness to improve the lives of stray animals in Malaysia,” said Kalaivanan.