PETALING JAYA: A woman driving a Honda City with a registration number resembling her name was fined by the Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) for non-compliance..

The woman, in her 30s, who is also the owner of the car, admitted that the registration number was a gift from her husband.

Kedah JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said that enforcement officers stopped the woman’s vehicle at 6.40pm yesterday at KM49.5 of the North-South Expressway heading north.

It was found that the registration number did not meet the required specifications and appeared to form a word.

“This is an offence under Regulation 6(7) of the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Licensing) Rules 1959, so a notice has been issued for further action,” he told Harian Metro.

He also mentioned that JPJ issued a JPJ (P) 22 notice and a vehicle inspection order under Section 61(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.

“In this regard, Kedah JPJ emphasised that action will be taken against individuals found violating road regulations, regardless of the reason or intention behind the offence,” he said.