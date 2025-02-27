WISE construction work to begin in six months - Exco

SUNGAI SIPUT: Construction of the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE), linking Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, is expected to start within six months at the latest.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water, and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said consultants are currently conducting various assessments related to the highway construction. Their findings will be submitted to the Works Ministry and Malaysian Highway Authority for further action.

“The WISE project involves the acquisition of 1,643 land lots, and affected landowners will receive compensation. This land acquisition process will span three districts: Perak Tengah, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar.

“Additionally, the construction of WISE will include five interchanges, along with two Rest and Service Areas (R&R) on both sides of the highway,“ he said.

Mohammad Nizar said this in a press conference after the handover and inauguration ceremony of the Enggor Bridge replacement project along Route A156 Jalan Jawang/Karai/Trosor in Kuala Kangsar today.

Also present were State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, who is Lintang state assemblyman, and the State Public Works Department director Ir Zamri Mat Kasim.

It was reported that the federal government is accelerating the construction of WISE to alleviate congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), especially in the Menora Tunnel area.

The 60 km-long WISE highway, an alternative to the Menora Tunnel stretch, will feature three lanes in both directions. It begins in Gopeng and passes through several towns, including Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Manong, Tronoh, Beko, and Seri Iskandar before concluding at Kuala Kangsar.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar said the reconstruction of the Enggor Bridge, which collapsed due to strong river currents from heavy rainfall on May 2, 2023, has been completed and will benefit some 5,000 residents.

He also said that the RM10.5 million construction cost, fully funded by the state government, took 18 months to complete.

“We hope that this bridge will be well-maintained by road users and the local community. According to a study conducted by JKR, this new bridge is expected to last up to 100 years,“ he added.