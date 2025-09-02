Woman arrested over alleged seditious remarks at Justice for Zara rally

TAWAU: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly making seditious remarks against the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah during the Justice for Zara solidarity gathering last Sunday.

Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin confirmed the 23-year-old was detained at 12:30 pm in the Batu 4, Jalan Apas area to assist investigations.

He stated that police are currently recording the suspect’s statement with further investigations underway.

Jasmin emphasised that police would not tolerate any attempt to cause public unrest through speeches delivered at open gatherings.

He advised the public to refrain from making statements that could disrupt public order or touch on sensitive issues.

Police received three reports on the matter with the case investigated under multiple legal provisions.

The investigation falls under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 along with Sections 506 and 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. – Bernama