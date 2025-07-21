Woman dies, teenage daughter survives after car plunges into UNIMAS lake

KUCHING: A woman was killed after the car she was driving went out of control and plunged into a lake near the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) roundabout here this morning.

Kota Samarahan district police chief Supt Damataries Launtin said the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Nur Shareefah Lusia Abdullah. Her daughter, 17-year-old Nur Badrina Saharidan, who was also in the vehicle, survived.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident involved a car driven by the victim, who was travelling from Desa Ilmu to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Muara Tuang via the road within the UNIMAS area.

“Upon reaching the lake area near the UNIMAS roundabout, the vehicle is believed to have stopped momentarily by the roadside on a grassy patch before suddenly going out of control and veering into the lake,” he said in a statement.

Damataries said Nur Shareefah Lusia was pronounced dead at the UNIMAS Prima Health Centre at 11.51 am while receiving treatment. Her remains have been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital Forensics Unit for a post-mortem, while her daughter, who is a person with a disability, was unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama