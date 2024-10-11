Woman found dead, nephew arrested in connection with incident

IPOH: A local woman was found dead, believed to have been killed by her nephew, at a house in Taman Puteri Lindungan Bintang, near here today.

Ipoh Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police received a report about the incident involving the 54-year-old victim from the public at 8.31 am.

He said the victim’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and was sent to the Forensic Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for a post-mortem examination.

“Following the incident, police arrested a 21-year-old man who is the victim’s nephew to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Abang Zainal also confirmed that a urine test on the suspect returned negative for drugs, and that he has no prior criminal record. The police will apply for a remand order at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Nov 11) for further investigation.

He urged the public who have information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Assistant Superintendent (ASP) S. Dasarathan at 012-5644484 or any nearby police station,“ he said.