Woman remanded over acid attack on spa owner

BACHOK: A woman suspected of involvement in an acid attack on a spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar last Saturday has been remanded for five days, starting today.

The remand order was granted by Magistrate Mohd Fauzan Mohd Suhairi following a police application.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous substance. The offence carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, whipping, or a fine.

Earlier, the 38-year-old suspect, dressed in a dark blue outfit, wearing a headscarf and a half-face mask, arrived at the court at 9.17 am, escorted by police personnel.

In the incident, an unknown individual splashed an acid-like liquid on a female business owner near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang, Bachok.

The victim sustained severe burns to her shoulder, back, arms and legs. She is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Burn Unit, Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian.