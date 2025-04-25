KUANTAN: Police have recorded statements from 14 individuals to assist in the investigation in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman who was confirmed dead at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here on March 20.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said witnesses involved in testifying included the doctor who conducted the autopsy on the body of the woman.

Hence, he said several articles that went viral on social media saying that the woman’s death was not being investigated were inaccurate.

“Police deny such allegations as further investigations related to the sudden death are still ongoing. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuantan District Police Headquarters is still investigating the case and to date a total of 14 witnesses have been called and their statements recorded,“ he said in a statement.

Previously, the woman’s death had been classified as a sudden death report (SDR), but the media reported that the woman’s family claimed that there were traces of injuries on the body of the woman and urged the police to investigate.