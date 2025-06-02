IPOH: A general worker of a car rental company pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm by using a weapon to severe a man’s wrist in June last year.

According to the case, K. Karan, 25, was charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm with a machete to L. Nadesan, 30, causing the victim’s wrist to be severed.

The accused was charged with committing the offence at about 11am on June 23, 2024, at Jalan Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia, Sultan Azlan Shah, Tanjung Rambutan, an offence under Section 326 of the Penal Code and if convicted is liable to imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine and whipping.

The prosecution led by Deputy Public Prosecutor N. M Morganaraj Mithra applied for bail to be set at RM15,000 but the accused who was represented by lawyer Kala Jeya Kumar sought for a minimum bail of RM5,000 because the accused, who is single, only earns RM1,700 and still supports two younger siblings who are still studying and are orphans.

Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif then set bail at RM4,000 and March 10 as the date for mention.

On June 23 last year, a human wrist was reportedly found near a car fire site in front of Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan, here.

Investigations conducted by the police found that the hand belonged to a local male who was attacked by nearly 20 men armed with sticks and machetes in a fight, believed to be related to a case of grabbing an area for drug trafficking activities.