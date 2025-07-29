World’s largest pitcher plant wows visitors at Borneo Flora Festival

LABUAN: Seven types of pitcher plants, including the world’s largest, were brought in specially from Kinabalu Park to be exhibited at the Borneo Flora Festival (BFF) here.

Sabah Parks (TTS) Botanist Sukaibin Sumail said the largest pitcher plant known as ‘Nepenthes rajah’ is placed in an air-conditioned tent at the Permata Hutan Borneo.

“This pitcher plant, locally known as Kukuanga, can hold about 3.5 litres of water,“ he told Bernama when met at the BFF site here. The event, which runs for five days, is set to conclude tomorrow (July 30).

The BFF, which involves 31 exhibitors from Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan, is being held for the first time at the Labuan International Marine Sports Complex.

He said other pitcher plants exhibited at BFF are Nepenthes villosa, Nepenthes edwardsiana, Nepenthes stenophylla, Nepenthes burbidgeae, Nepenthes lowii and Nepenthes reinwardtiana

Sukaibin said visitors showed great interest in learning about the pitcher plant,s and he was delighted to share information about the rare species, which is seldom seen in public.

In the same tent, a Bernama survey found that the Borneo Tropical Flowers section featured a tree decorated with fresh blooms and illuminated by light-emitting diode (LED) lights, creating a magical ambience within the enclosed space.

At the base of the tree, various fresh flowers, including orchids, sunflowers and lilies, are beautifully arranged and accentuated with LED lighting.

To preserve the condition of the fresh flowers, only 25 visitors were allowed in at a time.

Guests are also welcomed by the natural, sweet fragrance of the “sundal malam” flower upon entering the tent.

Outside the tent, a three-meter-high replica of Tombiruo stands as a powerful symbol and reminder for humans to respect nature, uphold taboos and maintain harmony with nature.

Crafted from driftwood, the striking sculpture is the result of a collaboration between local residents, members of the Faculty of Arts and Creative Multimedia at the Sabah Foundation College University, and carving, art and Borneo Heritage enthusiasts.

The Tombiruo replica, along with a mural container installation, mural, will remain on display in the area, serving not only as a cultural attraction, but also a a draw for more tourists to Labuan. - Bernama