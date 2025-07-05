WRUR programme shows Melaka govt’s dedication to people-centric governance

JASIN: The implementation of the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme reflects the Melaka government’s strong commitment to a people-centric administration through ground engagement that delivers tangible results.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the programme has helped resolve various long-standing issues, with public concerns receiving due attention from the relevant agencies and departments.

“This aligns with the state government’s core agenda of bridging the gap between the government and the people. We aim to build an administration that truly listens to the people’s grievances and resolves issues effectively.

“When we go to the ground, the impact is real and felt by the people. We are fully committed to making that happen,” he said during the closing ceremony of the WRUR programme for the Bemban state constituency here today.

Also present were Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and Bemban state constituency coordinator Mohd Raziff Yakop.

Ab Rauf said 148 programmes were successfully carried out during the two-week WRUR initiative in the Bemban state constituency, covering numerous areas that directly addressed the needs of the people.

He added that during the same period, the government received and responded to 106 public complaints, of which 92 issues were resolved, while the rest are still being addressed.

“This success is the result of strong synergy among all parties, including community leaders, government departments and agencies at both the state and federal levels, government-linked companies and non-governmental organisations.

“The WRUR programme will continue in other constituencies, with every issue and complaint to be examined in detail and addressed at the grassroots level to ensure meaningful solutions for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he announced that the government has allocated RM19.03 million to upgrade infrastructure and facilities at three schools in the Bemban constituency, through the Public Works Department.

This includes the construction of a new canteen block and a covered open hall at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kesang Tua, and a new pure science laboratory building at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Perak.

“Also planned is the rebuilding of dilapidated blocks at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina On Lock,” he added. - Bernama